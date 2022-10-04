The apex socio-cultural organisation of Ijaw ethnic nationality, Ijaw National Congress, INC, led by Prof. Benjamin Okaba has cautioned the Federal Government against the rumoured plan to scrap the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP.

INC in a statement by National Publicity Secretary of the body, Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha, warned that scrapping of PAP would amount to youths attempting to go back to the days of militancy in the Niger Delta.

According to INC, “It is imperative to note that the PAP, which was conceived after the ex-agitators surrendered their arms in 2009, had brought about sustainable peace in Niger Delta and vast improvement of uninterrupted oil exploration and exploitation in the region.

“While congratulating and applauding Maj-Gen Barry Ndiomu (retd) on his appointment as the Interim Administrator of PAP, INC said it was deserving, considering the vast experience in command and staff duties acquired by Ndiomu during his service in the Nigerian Army.

“INC also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment and expressed confidence in the capacity of the appointee to deliver on the mandate of the Programme.

“However, INC strongly advised Ndiomu not to play to the gallery but uphold the tenet and vision behind the programme and strive to handle the task as a huge responsibility placed on his shoulders with utmost diligence to take the Amnesty programme to the next level.

“INC, meanwhile, enjoined the Federal Government to seek ways to strengthen the Amnesty programme and make it more relevant to the ex-agitators, the impacted communities and Niger Delta in general.”

