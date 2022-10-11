By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) has launched a staff verification platform that allows customers to verify the authenticity officials approached for services.

The utility, which unveiled this as part of activities to mark this year’s customer service week, also unveiled a new USSD vending platform for customers.

The company which celebrated the week with the theme: Celebrate Service, Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc, said it was aimed at recognizing the significance of good service along with those dedicated to providing it daily.

The MD/CEO of AEDC, Engr. Adeoye Fadeyibi in a message said “the verification platform is coming as a result of several cases of impersonation which has exposed the company and customers to undue harm and mischief.

“However, with this laudable initiative, customers can verify the authenticity of staff before granting access to their premises. To enjoy this service all a customer needs to do is visit verifystaff.abujaelectricity.com, type in the staff ID card number in the slot provided and click OK. If the visitor is a genuine AEDC staff member, his or her name, picture and ID card number will be displayed on the screen”.

As part activities for the week, the company also visited some community leaders, major customer consultative forum, and mad donation of welfare materials at the IDP Camp, Kaura District, Abuja as well as appreciation awards to customers and staff.

Commenting on the Customer Service Week, the Chief Marketing Officer, Donald Etim noted that AEDC is resolute in ensuring more customer centric initiatives are put in place in order to continually meet the desires and aspirations of her customers, as the company recognizes the power and role customers contribute to the existence of its business.

“AEDC reiterates that it has in place, a team of highly dedicated and professional staff that go the extra mile to give its customers a sustainable excellent customer experience. However, in every system there are bound to be a few deviants which is why we have the whistle blowing mechanism in place. Customers are advised to report acts of misconduct and other related vices via email to tipoffs-deloitte.ng or call: 0800 847 6337” he added.

RELATED NEWS