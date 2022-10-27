By Awobiyi Seyifunmi

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch says he is tired of losing as his side prepare to face Liverpool on Saturday.

The Elland Road club dropped into the relegation zone last weekend after a 3-2 loss at home to Fulham.

The loss was the fourth-straight loss for Marsch’s side who are winless in eight Premier League games.

“I was 14 years a player and now 13 years a coach and I’ve never lost this much in my career. I’m sick of it,” he said

“I’m kind of angry right now,” said Marsch before Leeds’ trip to Anfield.

“I’m tired of playing matches where we are in the match and in many cases better than our opponents and walking away with nothing.

“I’m tired of not capitalising on moments when we are the better team in matches and I’m tired of giving away goals too cheaply.

“And I’m tired of not getting results we should be getting.”

