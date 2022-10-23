…Do I look like a sick man, Tinubu asks?

By Nwafor Sunday

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu has on Saturday, said that he was running for presidency and not WWE wrestling or 100/ 500 yards.

The former Lagos state disclosed this at a dinner organised in his honour by the Kano Business Community.

While speaking, Tinubu opined that he was smarter than his critics, noting that Nigerians vote for him would put a stop to their complaints.

On his health, Jagaban stated that he is well and hearty, saying that if he were to be sick he wouldn’t have been in their mist.

His words: “Some ignorant people have been standing before you. I am not running for 100 or 500 yards, I am running for presidency.

I am not competing in the WWE wrestling. If I go out there, they will say I am sick. I am standing before you. Do I look like a sick man? Vote for me, they will stop complaining. I am smarter than they are.”

