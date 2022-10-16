Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has pleaded with Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State to support his presidential bid, saying he is confident that he will in 2023.

Tinubu solicited the governor’s support at the Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit in Kaduna State on Saturday.

Applauding El-Rufai, Tinubu noted that Nigeria needed a thinker like the governor.

He said, “I am confidently telling you that I will win with your support and I know you are very supportive of me. I know that I am at home here in Kaduna.

“We will continue to prioritise the restoration of peace and security across all our territories. I am confident. Under my leadership, the government will place emphasis on the use of counterinsurgency doctrine as strategy by our military. We will fight it together,” Tinubu added.

Tinubu assured El-Rufai that under his watch as president, no part of the country would be conceded to terrorists and robbers.

“We will continue to train and equip our gallant forces and security personnel with resources, equipment and technology necessary to eliminate crime in our society. Nigeria will succeed and grow to prosperity. I assure you. I will champion an efficient government that will eliminate revenue leakages across federal areas leveraging technology…”

Tinubu also urged El-Rufai to remain in Nigeria in 2023 to work with him.

He said, “If you leave me on the podium, I will continue to campaign here. Don’t run away from Nigeria in 2023 because we need your creativity at this critical time.’’