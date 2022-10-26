By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian movie producer, Olajide Kareem popularly known as Seun Egbegbe, says he gave his life to Christ while he was in prison.

The movie producer disclosed this in an interview with BBC Yoruba, claiming being born-again was “my best achievement in life.”

He added that there is now a “100% difference” between the Seun Egbegbe of then and now,

He said,“I’m not a saint, but I’m grateful to God that he allowed me to go to prison to know what they call life. To know my right from my left,” he said.

“I am born-again now, there’s a difference between the Seun Egbegbe of before and now. There’s a 100% difference.

“I will never raise my hand to hit any woman again. No matter what your woman does, don’t hit her. Any man that raises his hand to hit a woman, cannot do anything with that hand again.”

Seun was remanded in prison in February, for allegedly obtaining money by false pretense from about 40 Bureaus De Change operators between 2015 to 2017

He was accused of swindling the BDC operators by claiming that he had naira to change into foreign currencies.

The police arraigned him for alleged fraud.

