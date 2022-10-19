Peter Obi and Samuel Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said he would rather work for the success of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, if he were not to be a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Ortom stated this on Wednesday when he hosted Obi at his private residence in Abuja.

He said, “I’m in PDP and I am working for PDP but I tell you if I were not in PDP, you will see me working for Peter Obi but I am in PDP. Let’s see how things work our but the truth is that the Bible says a man can receive nothing except it is given it to him.”

According to Ortom, Obi may not have the wherewithal but if God decides no one can stop it.

He noted that Obi, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC and Abubakar Atiku of the PDP as the three frontline candidates for the 2023 presidential election.

Ortom urged Nigerians to elect the best among them without any sentiments.

He also urged Obi, Atiku and Tinubu to meet and agree on one of them.

Recall that the Benue state governor and top members of the PDP including Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as well as three other governors who have been calling for PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to step aside for a southerner.

Wike and members of his camp have bicoycotted the rallies of Atiku, leaving doubts as to whether the governors will support Atiku in the February 2023 presidential election.