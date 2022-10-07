Paris Saint Germain star, Lionel Messi has said that he is not interested in becoming a manager after retirement.
The Argentine star on Thursday announced that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be his last.
Speaking on life after he retires from football, the six-time world footballer of the year said that he does not see himself going into coaching.
He said, “I don’t really intend to be a coach, but [former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zinedine] Zidane said exactly that and, after that, he became a coach and won Champions League 3 times,” Messi told Star+.
“I like sporting director, team building, accompanying coaches, but I’m not entirely sure, either.”