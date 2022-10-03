.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Enraged by the discovery of his wife’s alleged infidelity, a truck driver, Muyiwa Sikiru, has publicly disgraced the wife by tying her to a well in Oke- Aro area of Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Vanguard gathered that the husband had travelled for three months only to return to discover that another man was cohabiting with his wife in their matrimonial home.

He reportedly work outside the state but preferred to settle his wife and their three-year-old son, in Akure metropolis.

On arrival at his house, sources said his neighbours and friends who noticed that another man had moved in with his wife informed him of his wife’s escapades.

Irked by the ugly news, he reportedly dragged the wife from the room and tied her to the well outside the house.

The boyfriend, who had gone to the restroom to have his bath reportedly escaped through the window when he overheard the man shouting at the top of his voice.

Vanguard gathered that the timely intervention of some elders in the area prevented the husband from harming the wife for her alleged infidelity.

They later pleaded with him and later took the couple to the police station for an amicable settlement of the matter.

The state police image maker, Funmi Odunlami, could not be reached for comments but a police officer said that the matter was later settled at the police station in the town.

Meanwhile, the husband, insisted that the intruder and his wife’s boyfriend should be arrested and that he was ready to press charges against him.

