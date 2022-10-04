Victor Adere was born in Kirikiri, Apapa, Lagos State, where he grew up with his family. He is the first of five children. He attended Heritage international school Lagos, Ekpan secondary school Warri and Auchi Polytechnic.

Victor began his music career in early 2014. He has worked with several producers, Kulboybeat, Kizzybeatz, ID Clef, Mr Nolimitz, Kel P Vibes, T Spize, Wicked Beats, Jay Synth, Osho Beat, Black Culture, Ozedikus, Coco Beats, Selebobo . Victor AD’s first musical release was “Jowo”. The song became Radio Continental’s theme song.

In 2017, Victor AD released “No Idea”. The music video for the song was shot and directed by Cinema House Images, Director Dindu in late 2018 and was endorsed by TV stations across Africa.

In January of 2018 Victor AD was discovered by his Management “LONGITUDE PROMOTIONS” who positioned his music career, after which he released his hit single Wetin We Gain in June 2018. The music video of the song Wetin We Gain has garnered more than 10,000,000 million views on popular video platformYouTube so far.

On 26 January, Victor AD released his third hit single titled “Tire You” in which he featured multiple award-winning Nigerian superstar Davido.

He featured on and shut down the O2 Arena stage for Davido’s 2019 concert. In May 2019 Victor AD released yet again another monster hit titled “Emoji” which received major airplay.

Victor AD’s most recent project is his first EP titled “RED EYE”, which according to him is dedicated and made for all the ghetto kids out there. Shortly after the release of his globally accepted extended playlist due to popular demand, he released another hit single for his fans titled “Too Much Money”.

He was also in the news in 2019 for his Auchi Thank You Concert which featured upto 15,000 people in attendance.

He has featured other releases like “Prayer Request” where he featured another Nigerian heavy-weight Patoranking and his hit single titled Wet which also features Nigerian singer and songwriter Peruzzi.

On the 30th of July 2021, he released his second body of work an extended playlist titled “Nothing to Prove (The EP)”, the extended playlist where he ruminates on joy, success, and the pressures that come with his career as an artist. He enlists help from a talented spate of Afropop stars including Mr. Eazi, Phyno, and Tanzanian singer Lava Lava.

From the melancholic confessional on “Anymore” to the Amapiano-inspired “Olofofo”, Victor AD clearly shows his renewed lease on life and music as he fearlessly speaks his truth.

Victor AD’s most recent releases are Omo Ologo, Billz, and Simple Life which buttress his views and principles of life.

Following the major releases over the years, he has also featured his RED EYE MOVEMENT as well as a clothing line he dubbed REDEYE Xclusive.

