EKOEXCEL, the innovative digital initiative launched by the Lagos State Government in 2019 to transform public primary schools with oversight from the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), participated in the Hour of Code lessons last Friday.

The Hour of Code, a one-hour introduction to computer science using fun tutorials, involved Primary 1 to 6 pupils. The pupils learned about different ways to use the computer, the language the computers understand and HTML coding.

The Hour of Code by Code.org started as a one-hour introduction to computer science. It was designed to demystify code and to show that anybody can learn the basics. It also seeks to broaden participation in computer science. Since its inception in 2013, it has reached millions of students in 180+ countries.

During the hour-long event, pupils across Lagos schools participated in a lesson focused on computers and coding. They worked individually and in small groups to answer questions based on the lesson. After the Hour of Code, they received orange stickers with the inscription ‘I Did the Hour of Code!’.

The pupils expressed joy after completing the exercise, saying they were delighted by the introduction to coding. They also requested EKOEXCEL to continue teaching them coding while improving their knowledge of computer science.

Pupils who did outstandingly well during the hour-long lesson were given sticker badges as a sign of completion and memorabilia.

Pascal Ejiofor, a Primary 5 pupil of St. George’s Boys Nursery & Primary School said: “I like the lesson. I learned different ways to use the computer, the beginning and ending letters of the computer and the various tasks that can be done with a computer. I also learned a little bit about coding.”

Primary 6 pupil of the same school, WisdonNdifreke, said: “I gained how to use a computer and I learned about the HTML and properties and values and how end and start looks like. I like the lessons and I hope they will continue.”

The Headteacher, Mr Ajulo Peter Ajayi, expressed happiness that the school participated in this year’s edition and that more pupils are becoming familiar with a computer. “I love the hour of code, it was introduced by the EKOEXCEL programme which is known for its innovation. The hour of code is very beneficial to the pupils”.

At St. George’s Girls Nursery & Primary School, the headteacher, Mrs Adebayo Sherifat Bolanle said the lessons are based on computers and I believe it is very good to catch them young and should continue to be added to the curriculum.

She added that the involvement of female pupils in the coding exercise is a boon for women because “there is gross under-representation of women in STEM. With this, we can get them interested early and produce scientists and technologists.”

