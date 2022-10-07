FC Basel coach – Photo credit: Telebasel

By Biodun Busari

Ghanaian defender Kasim Nuhu has shown his admiration for FC Basel coach Alex Frei for giving the results needed for the Swiss club.

Nuhu commended Frei over his swift adaptation and development into a key player for the club in a recent interview with BZ Basel thus describing him as “a genius.”

Ghana Soccer Net reported that the defender is on loan at Basel from Hoffenheim and the Swiss club have the option to extend the loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old Nuhu is an important player for Red-Blue because he offers the defensive role with the necessary stability.

“I love him. He’s a genius. But the closer the game gets, he can also announce the tariff very definitely. I like that and that’s what our young players need – Alex is doing everything right,” he said.

The player has made 14 appearances this season, playing at full speed and mostly producing assured performances that have made him a fan favourite.

