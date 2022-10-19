By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has decided to call an end to her acting career as she battles an undisclosed illness that has kept her out of job for more than three years.

She appreciated her fans for their love and prayers and made the announcement to allow her to focus on getting adequate medical attention.

Her management team announced this on Monday via her verified Instagram page.

The statement read: “Halima Abubakar quit acting. We are so grateful for all the prayers.

“God bless you all but as from today, she will no longer act. It is her wish.

“We love you all. Thank you for the support. She is so downcast. She really did love acting. Thank you.”

Vanguard News