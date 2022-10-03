By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, has revealed the difference between Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi.

Haaland has been remarkable form since joined Manchester City in the summer, netting 17 goals and providing three assists across all competitions for the Premier League champions.

The Norwegian scored a hat-trick in Man City’s Premier League derby 6-3 victory over Manchester United on Sunday to take his tally in the Premier League to 14 so far this season.

Asked after the game if he had the same sensations with Haaland that he had when he was in charge of Messi at Barcelona, Guardiola explained the difference.

“Maybe the difference is that Erling needs all his teammates, while Messi could do it on his own,” the Spaniard said at his post-match press conference.

