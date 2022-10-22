.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE Lagos State Government on Friday reconstituted and inaugurated Apapa Special Traffic Management Team set up to effectively tackle gridlock in Mile 2/Tincan and its environs. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, who is also the Chairman of the Team, Sola Giwa, said the measure became necessary to consolidate the gains of improved traffic flow being witnessed in the Apapa axis.

Addressing the newly inaugurated Committee Members at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, Giwa, explained that “the focus of the team is to solely eliminate gridlock on the Mile 2/Tincan axis, sustain the 80 per cent success recorded on Apapa traffic reduction, in line with the Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu’s promise to resolve traffic challenges in Apapa and its environs.”

He added that the task assigned must be carried out with utmost integrity as Governor Sanwo-Olu intended to replicate the success recorded at Apapa axis by focusing more on the Mile 2/Tincan corridor to ensure improved traffic flow in the affected areas.

“The team is poised to achieve the onerous assignment with the full cooperation of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA,” Giwa said.

The Special Adviser, also revealed that the team will work in line with its mapped out Modus Operandi to address the gridlock challenge on the aforementioned corridor through strategic planning and operations.