The Hengsheng Group, developer of the Grenada national resort, as part of its ongoing strategic efforts to strengthen awareness of the tourist destination and the rich Grenada National, the Spice of the Caribbean brand in the African market, is hosting its first-ever dinner reception in Lagos, Nigeria on the 17th of October, 2022.

The event is said to attract Africa’s super-rich and influential high-net-worth-individuals and investors. The event is also cited to attract senior level executives, seasoned entrepreneurs, global business partners and leaders from all industry, looking to diversify there investment portfolio globally through investmenting the the Grenada National Resort with the benefit of a globally acceptable passport to move around the world at a moment’s notice.

The reception will be hosted the Chairman of the Hengsheng Group, Mr. Yuanfa Li, he will be reassuring the confidence and interest of investors, highlighting the citizenship-by-investment benefits in investing in Grenada, the necessary due-diligence and also the luxurious attraction of the structure of the National Resort.

The keynote speech will be given by the Regional Director for Africa, Mr. Idowu Olumide, who has put this event together for the purpose of investment inclusion and diversification in Africa. He will part of a panel of other global directors slated to attend the dinner reception.

The dinner reception which is strictly by invitation will be holding at the executive hall of the Marriot Bonvoy Hotel, GRA, Ikeja and will be hosted to strengthen the partnership and collaboration of the African market in the development of the Grenada National Resort.

For collaboration and inquires, contact the Regional Directors office on +1 (347) 557 6434 or email on [email protected]