.

…Requests pictures of him with the governor for posterity, as he marks 53rd wedding anniversary in style

Famous veteran Nollywood actor, Chief Pete Edochie, has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as “the dearest person” to him among great leaders in the country and beyond.

Edochie made the assertion during an event marking his 53rd wedding anniversary with his wife, Barr. Mrs. Josephine Edochie, held at The Base Landmark Event Centre, Enugu, yesterday.

Ugwuanyi graced the event in the company of the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, and former Deputy Chief of Staff, Imo State Government House, Barr. Chima Nwanna, among others.

Edochie, who is one of Africa’s most talented actors, said he was pleased with Ugwuanyi’s exemplary leadership qualities as well as his presence at the event.

The veteran Nollywood actor described the event as a “defining moment of my life,” adding that he was highly honoured by Ugwuanyi’s presence to celebrate with him and his family.

Edochie queried photographers on why they do not give him copies of his photographs with Ugwuanyi that they took on different occasions, noting that he has in the house pictures he took with Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe (Zik), Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Chinua Achebe and Jerry Rawlings, among other leaders.

Requesting Ugwuanyi and the PDP deputy governorship candidate to join him and his wife to cut the anniversary cake, Edochie said: “In my house, I have the photographs of me and Zik (Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe), I have the photograph of me and Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, I have that of Chinua Achebe, and I have that of Jerry Rawlings, but of all the name I have mentioned, the most dearest person to me is the Governor of Enugu State present here.

“But on several occasions, the photographers that normally take these pictures leave without giving me a copy.

“So, today, I will cut this cake. I plead that His Excellency (Ugwuanyi) should stand beside me as I cut the cake. Your guest will join us, the incoming deputy governor will also join.

“The pictures that you (photographers) will capture now, any photographer that will be the first to give me the pictures will receive a good prize from me. Did you hear that?”

Other eminent guests at the ceremony, in their goodwill messages to the celebrants (Edochie and his wife), equally applauded Ugwuanyi for his humility, peaceful disposition and commitment to good governance.

RELATED NEWS