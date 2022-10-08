By Efosa Taiwo

Giorgos Giakoumakis scored an injury-time winner for Celtic to produce a dramatic end to the game against St Johnstone.

Alex Mitchell pulled a stoppage-time equalizer for St Johnstone to cancel out Andrew Considine’s 42nd-minute own goal.

The late-minute equalizer appeared like the icing on the cake in the game as Celtic looked to drop points for the second consecutive away match in the league.

However, Giakoumakis had other plans as he turned up to turn home Alexandro Bernabei’s cross in the fifth minute of time added on to earn Celtic a 2-1 win and consolidate their position at the top of the Scottish league.

“Through the course of the year, there are times where you have to show that [character],” Cetic Coach Ange Postecoglou told BBC Scotland.

“Not every game is going to run smooth, it won’t always go your way. There are times we had to do that last year and it’s good to know it’s still there this year because we’re going to need it.

“We got a bit sloppy towards the end but I don’t think the performance was that bad. Up until the final third, we were really good.”

RELATED NEWS