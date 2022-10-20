FUTA suspends final year student for hacking into Premium Times Website

The Senate of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has approved a  revised academic calendar for the continuation of the 2020/2021 Academic Session.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Richard Arifalo, the FUTA’s Registrar, on Thursday in Akure.

The statement said that lectures  leading to the completion of the First Semester would  resume on Monday, while students would be expected on campus from Sunday.

The statement added that the  approval was given at a Special Meeting of the Senate held on Wednesday.

The development followed the suspension of the eighth-month long strike embarked upon by university lecturers nationwide which disrupted academic activities in universities.

 It, therefore, wished  all students safe trip back to the institution’s campus.( NAN)

