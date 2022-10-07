By Adesina Wahab

Professor Folasade Ogunsola was on Friday night chosen as the 13th substantive Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, UNILAG by the selection committee of the institution.

The development meant that Ogunsola, who is expected to take over from the outgoing VC, Prof. Toyin Ogundipe, next month, would be the first female to occupy the position in the 60-year-old institution.

Ogunsola, the daughter of the late eminent geographer, Prof. Akin Mabogunje, has served the university in various capacities.

She was at a time the Provost of the College of Medicine in Idi Araba, Lagos and also served as a deputy vice chancellor to Ogundipe.

During the crisis that engulfed the institution about two years ago, when Ogundipe was removed from office by the then Governing Council led by Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN, she served as the acting VC for about three months before the Federal Government reinstated Ogundipe.

Only on Monday during an event to mark the beginning of a year-long celebration to mark the 60 years of the school, the Chairman of the Governing Council, Senator Dr Lanre Tejuosho, said a new VC would be selected for the school by Friday.

He gave the assurance that the new person would be chosen through a credible and transparent manner and prayed that God would give the university a person that would also raise the bar of standard in the school.

