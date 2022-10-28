By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State government has pleaded with residents of low lands areas affected by flooding, especially those on its border towns of Isheri, Warewa, Magboro, Arepo with their various Estates not to drink well and borehole water and make hygiene their utmost concern at this time to avert cholera and other waterborne diseases.

The State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Ola Oresanya made the appeal when he visited the border towns on an inspection tour of the flooded area with a view to finding an immediate solution to the problem.

He said the appeal became imperative as the flood has contaminated the water sources and facilities through chemical contaminants such as fuel, pesticides, metals as well as pathogens in sewage, cemeteries, septic tanks and dead animals.

While announcing that the state government will embark on another round of dredging and clearing of drainage channels and waterways of silts in the affected areas, Oresanya, blamed the flooding on uncontrolled development and carefree attitude of some residents to critical environmental issues such as waste management.

“Some residents are so inconsiderate that they built on waterways on the guise of having approvals. Even if they have the approvals, it would have been given in error through bad advise to the approving authorities.

“The present government is however, determined to correct these anomalies as the identified buildings and structures would be removed in the larger interest of other residents”, he added.

The Commissioner also used the opportunity of the visit to debunk the erroneous belief of residents that excess release of water from Oyan Dam in Abeokuta led to the flooding in the border towns, saying that it has earlier been predicted and which they were duly informed that there would be heavy rainfall at this period of the year which will result in tidal lock due to rise in sea level.

He, therefore, counselled them to always heed government’s environmental adversaries and directives so that they would always live in safe and healthy environment at all times.

