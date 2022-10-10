The Africa Fashion Week London (AFWL) is Europe’s largest fashion event promoting and nurturing African and African-inspired design talent. The 2022 edition of AFWL held at the prestigious Freemasons Hall In Covent Garden, London and at the end of it, one fashion brand was on the lips of everyone, ‘Piillz n Poizn’.

Fast and emerging fashion brand, Piillz n Poizn has over the last 18-month been doing extremely remarkable jobs, headlining major fashion shows around the globe and in the process gaining international recognition and acceptance.

Before its grand display of artistry and fashion dominance at the 2022 African fashion Week in London, Piillz n Poizn turned heads back in August when 24-year-old Swelia Da Silva Antonio was crowned the new Miss Universe in Angola.

Swlelia who is a social scientist from the Netherlands beat 24 other contestants to win the national competition and one of the major highlights of the night was the detailed outfits designed by Nigerian fashion brand; Piillz n Poizn which were worn by all the 25 contestants individually.

With the accolades from Nigeria, Angola and other locations, Piillz n Poizn headed to the United Kingdom to do what it knows how to do best, the designs were a delectable display of wearable art and a mix of contemporary, elegant chic and prét a porter creations.

In the words of the head designer behind the fast emerging fashion brand, Fifi Umenyiora, ‘leading this brand was a welcome challenge and I’m glad my team and I were not just able to rise to the occasion but meet and surpass standard expectations. I am glad our designs and level of creativity that went into the production all came out perfectly to the awe of the audience and the fashion industry”.

