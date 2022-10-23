By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

A total of 542 stranded Nigerians in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, have been repatriated by the federal government.

They arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Sunday morning at about 4:29am. The evacuees consisted of 79 males, 460 females and three infants.

They were received by a federal government team led by the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and airport officials, security agencies including National Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Person, NCFRMI, NAPTIP, Nigerian Diaspora Commission, NDLEA, Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigerian Customs service, Port Health Services, NCDC, amongst others.

On arrival, the returnees were screened by health officials, profiled by various relevant agencies and cleared by the Nigerian Immigration Service and given a token for logistics by NEMA.

Earlier, Director-General NEMA, Mustapha Habib Ahmed who officially received the returnees on behalf of the federal government admonished them to learn from their experiences and be law abiding citizens that promote economic growth and positive image of Nigeria.

The NEMA boss who was represented by the Director of Finance and Accounts Alhaji Sani Ahmed Jiba said the federal government had approved the evacuation and provision of the token for the returnees to support movement of the returnees back to their homes.

In her remarks, the Consul General of Nigeria in Dubai, Ambassador Atinuke Taibat Mohammed, who accompanied the returnees back on the flight appreciated the federal government for the special intervention in safe evacuation of the stranded citizens back home.

