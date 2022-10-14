Obajana cement factory, Kogi state

By Biodun Busari

The National Security Council (NSC) chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the Dangote cement factory in Obajana, Kogi State, be reopened immediately.

The council gave the directive on Friday at a meeting held at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, with his Interior counterpart, Rauf Aregbesola alongside the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, briefed reporters after the meeting.

Read also: Obajana: Provide proof, Kogi replies Dangote

There has been a tussle over the ownership of the cement plant between the Kogi State Government and the billionaire Aliko Dangote leading to Governor Yahaya Bello shutting the factory.

Aregbesola said an agreement had been reached between Kogi State Government and Dangote Group on the necessity to reopen the cement factory, urging both parties to sheathe their swords and honour the deal.

The former Osun state governor affirmed that everything should be resolved according to the law, adding that the government was committed to guaranteeing and providing employment to Nigerians.

Aregbesola also spoke on the ultimatum given by the Benue state governor Samuel Ortom on Thursday that people of the state would bear sophisticated weapons to tackle insecurity if the Federal Government failed to grant permission.

Ortom has issued a one-month period for President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to respond to its written application to the appropriate quarters.

However, the minister said no state had been authorised to acquire automatic rifles and urged that due process be followed.

The council also directed the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) to partner with the Office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation (OSGF) to inaugurate an investigative panel o probe the crude oil theft in the Niger Delta with a view to unraveling those behind it.