By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Federal Government, yesterday, arraigned a Lagos State monarch, the Onikosi of Ikosi, Oba Alami Oloyede Onikosi, before the Federal High Court in Abuja over his alleged complicity in the forgery and falsification of a judgement of the Supreme Court.

Oba Onikosi was docked alongside three others on a seven-count charge that also contained an allegation of perjury.

The other defendants in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/242/2022, were Muyideen Fabunmi, Alademehim Samuel and High Chief Michael Adesegun Onikoro.

Specifically, it was alleged in the charge signed by Police Prosecutor, CSP Joe Nwadike, that the defendants had sometimes in 2018, forged a Supreme Court judgement in suit No. 117 of 1936, “with spurious inscriptions as A739972 and 7/6/75, purported to have been delivered by one Justice C. W. V. Carcey, dated February 1, 1937, knowing it to be false, or with the intent that it may in any way be used or acted upon as genuine Supreme Court of Nigeria judgement and with such intent that any person may, in the belief that it is genuine, be induced to believe that it is a true Supreme Court of Nigeria judgement, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 1(2)(c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap ‘M17’, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004″.

Meanwhile, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge, even as trial Justice Inyang Ekwo allowed them to go home on terms of the administrative bail police earlier granted to them.

The court fixed January 17, 2023, for the commencement of the hearing in the matter.

