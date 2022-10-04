Yemisi Edun, Managing Director

First City Monument Bank Limited (FCMB) is celebrating its customers across all service touch-points as the world mark 2022 Customer Service Week on the theme, ‘Celebrate Service’.

Between January and August, about 95% of customers that reached out to the Bank got prompt attention, with most of their issues instantly resolved, accounting for a favourable Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 55%, FCMB noted in a statement.

Mrs Yemisi Edun, Managing Director of the Bank, said: “Deftly combining tech with the human touch has helped us gain trust through excellent service experience and extraordinary customer journeys .

“Our customers provide positive feedback and are happy with every interaction. So, we celebrate our customers and people who serve and support them during this year’s Customer Service Week from October 3 to 7.”

The bank’s Senior Vice President and Divisional Head, Corporate Services & Service Management, Ms Felicia Obozuwa, said: “We have lined up fun-filled activities to celebrate and reward customers and employees during this year’s Customer Service Week.

“For customers, we will introduce a transaction-free day on the wave-making FCMB Mobile App, give movie tickets and airtime and run a scavenger hunt on the FCMB Flexx zone, where winners will receive exciting gifts.”

She added that this year’s Customer Service Week would be a week-long celebration of talent, creativity, and camaraderie across the Bank.

A hybrid (physical and virtual) party for employees of the Bank will hold on October 7, and the highlight will be the much anticipated “FCMB’s Got Talent” competition, which provides a robust platform for employees to showcase their talents, creativity and win gifts.

Other customer-focused celebratory initiatives of the Bank are visits to top customers to present them with thank-you mementoes and get their feedback on how to continue to delight them.

FCMB will also celebrate young customers by delivering gifts to those who operate kiddies accounts whose birthdays fall within the week of October 3 to 7.

The annual Customer Service Week celebration started 38 years ago as a period set aside to recognize and appreciate the job done by people in service organizations.

It emphasizes the importance of customer service in running successful businesses and employees’ role(s) in achieving this.

