THE Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Organisation, yesterday, tackled Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State over his remarks that Nigeria will break up if the All Progressives Congress, APC, wins the 2023 Presidential election.

A statement by the Special Operations/Projects and New Media of the campaign organization, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode described Governor Obaseki’s statement as nonsensical and puerile.

The Edo governor had recently urged Nigerians to vote for the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar warning that will break up if the candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, wins the election in 2023.

But reacting to Obaseki’s statement, Fani-Kayode said, “The notion that Nigeria will break up if our candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and our party the APC wins the presidential election next year is as nonsensical and puerile as it is asinine.

“The corollary of this view is that Nigeria can only remain together if Atiku wins.

“Whilst Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state is free to support whom he wishes it is most unfair for him to attribute some kind of divine or deific status to Atiku Abubakar or hold him out as a unifier or bridge builder.

“Atiku is by far the most destructive force that has bedeviled the fourth Republic. Not only did he attempt to destroy President Olusegun Obasanjo and his administration which he served from 1999 till 2007 but he also destroyed the chances of his party the PDP and President Goodluck Jonathan from winning the presidential election in 2015 by his infamous deceit and betrayal.

“If he ever becomes President he will destroy Nigeria itself in precisely the same way that he has destroyed the PDP.

“He will suck out the very soul of our nation with all its goodness and virtues and leave us a shadow of our former selves.

“Finally to those that say that Bola Tinubu is a dictator I say this: if Tinubu is a dictator then Atiku is a serial political scammer and incredulous schemer who cannot be trusted by anyone and who would sell his soul to the devil for power.

“We know who the dictators are and Asiwaju is not amongst them.”

