By Idowu Bankole

A former minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has called for the arrest of members of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP’s National working committee, NWC, describing the opposition as “irresponsible”.

Recall, media reports had alleged misappropriation of PDP’s funds by some NWC members who reportedly received monies amounting to N1bn for house rents.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode who recently defected to the ruling All progressive congress, APC, lambasted the PDP NWC and called for the arrest of the NWC members of the opposition party.

The APC Chieftain, FFK, wondered why “security agencies haven’t rounded them up”.

In a series of tweets, FFK praised APC NWC led by Adamu Abdullahi, saying no political party has a transparent leadership like the ruling party.

He said: “There is no pol. the party that has a Nat. Chairman & NWC that is as transparent, accountable& responsible as the NWC of APC under the leadership of Sen. Adamu Abdullahi. Unlike the NWC of PDP …..” “Some NWC members of PDP returned questionable funds which were sent to them by AYU.

“All this and AYU has not been invited and questioned?

“Why have the security agencies not rounded him and all the other members of the PDP NWC up and questioned them about his election as National Chairman, the misappropriation of money that was paid into the bank accounts of the PDP NWC members?

“Are Ayu and the leaders of the opposition above the law?”

Vanguard recently reported that the leadership of PDP have debunked allegations of financial impropriety reported in some sections of the media.

Just recently, the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar called for unity among the leaders of the party, saying the PDP remains the party to beat in the 2023 elections.

