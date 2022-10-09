While Ronda Roussey won the SmackDown women’s championship, Bray Wyatt’s return at the closing moment of 2022 WWE Extreme Rules premium live event stole the show on Saturday night.

Wyatt, a former WWE and two-time universal champion, made a theatrical return to WWE about 19 months after being released on July 31, 2021.

His comeback, which elicited a huge response from those in attendance at the Wells Fargo Center came directly after a bad blood Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins that notably featured UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee.

Extreme Rules also featured the crowning of Ronda Rousey as SmackDown women’s champion.

RELATED NEWS