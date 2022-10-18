GOC 81 Div, Maj. Gen Obinna Ajunwa(m) 9 Brigade Commander, Brig. Gen Isang Akamontia(l) with other senior officers

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Army has declared war on bandits, militants, kidnappers and other acts of criminalities, with the flag off of Exercise Still Water in Lagos and Ogun states.

The exercise which replaces Exercise Crocodile Smile is expected among other objectives , to fish out cultists planning to take over some communities in Lagos.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony held at FORU Terminal in Ojota area of Lagos, the General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Major General Obinna Ajunwa, charged troops to perfect their weapon handling, in order to avoid accidental discharge.

He also warned them not to fraternize with politicians by restricting security services to them alone, instead of the general public. He threatened that anyone who violated the laid down rules would be decisively dealt with.

Addressing the troops at the camp, the GOC said, “This exercise is not just a one day exercise but a continuous one. The environment you are operating in is a built up area and not only is it a built up area, there are other things that could attract your attention. Don’t allow your attention to be diverted to those things that will tempt you to commit an offense that you will regret. Your weapon must be perfect, there is nothing like a mistake when it comes to the issue of weapons because it is a matter of life and death.

“Also note that this period is an electioneering campaign. That you are outside the barracks does not give you the privilege and freedom to go and start fraternizing with politicians or provide your security services to any politician. You are supposed to remain apolitical. You are not supposed to support any individual who is a politician or any political party. You are supposed to provide safety and security for everybody, without fear or favour”.

Maj. General Ajunwa explained that the exercise would provide an opportunity of conducting joint operations with other Services and relevant security agencies in order to strengthen inter-agency cooperation for efficient conduct of operations in aid of civil authority.

He highlighted objectives of the exercise to include: reducing to the barest minimum the prevailing security threats in riverine environment such as piracy, illegal oil bunkering activities, pipeline vandalism, cultism, militancy, terrorism and some other common sundry crimes.

“ It is also aimed at sharpening the professional skills of the security personnel that are involved in the exercise. The exercise will be intelligence driven and will dovetail into real time operations at any moment a potent threat is encountered. This will be in line with the military constitutional role of conducting internal security operations in aid to civil authority”, he stated.

In his welcome address, the 9 Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Isang Akaumontia , explained that the choice of Ojota as the location for the conduct of the exercise was to enable the Brigade to exercise effective command and control on troops owing to its proximity to the some identified flash points and criminal enclaves .

He stated that “ The setting of Exercise STILL WATER which is premised largely on conduct of Military Operation Other Than War mixed with cyber warfare which forms parts of military aid to civil authority. Generally, there have been reports of criminal activities in some part of Lagos and a rumored attempt by fleeing bandits and terrorist to attack the economic nerve center of the country.

“Similarly, there were frequent reports of Cult groups attempting to take over many communities such as Oworoshoki, Surulere, Apapa, Mushin, Ikorodu, Ojo, and Ajao Estate amongst others.

Despite the efforts of security agencies, these criminal elements have continued to engage in kidnapping, armed banditry, militancy, armed robbery, cultism and other violent criminalities in the city. In view of these criminal activities, the Brigade was tasked to conduct Ex STILL WATER to curtail these criminal activities as we approach the end of year festivities. The concept of the exercise involves the physical deployment of a Brigade Headquarters in the field from where troops are dispatched to conduct real time operations against criminal elements based on real time interaction”.

Other objectives of the exercise as highlighted by him, include : “ Practice unit/sub-unit Commands on the concept of FOBs and Brigade in the Field.; test the unit/sub-unit commands in battle procedure and decision-making process regarding employment of weapons and assets in amphibious and Internal security Operation; test commands and staff at brigade level including Close Support/Combat Service support element in the art and conduct of logistics operations and Combat Service support procedures in Internal Security Operations amongst others”.

As part of efforts to enhance civil military relations, the Army through its Civil Military Cooperation, CIMIC activities, conducted free medical care at Biode community in Ojota, where over 500 persons benefited.

The medical outreach which included free diagnosis, medical test , dental and optical services including free drugs, was part of the nucleus of the exercise, according to the Brigade Commander.