Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Vincent Ogbulafor is dead

Ogbulafor reportedly died on Thursday in Canada at the age of 73 years.

Recall deceased was the PDP’s first National Secretary.

He hails from Olokoro in Umuahia South Local Government of Abia State.

Ogbulafor, who was born on May 24, 1949, was the first PDP’s National Secretary before he later became the party’s National Chairman.

The deceased was, however, forced to resign his position after he fell out with some top PDP chieftains.

He was accused of financial recklessness while serving as a minister.

