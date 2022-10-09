By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has called on his team to be at their best when they take on Everton on Sunday.

Ten Hag said the game will be a tough test, hence his team must play with passion and intensity at the Goodison Park from the blast of the whistle.

The Red Devils take on a Toffees team that are unbeaten in their last six Premier League outings.

Ten Hag side will be looking at bouncing back in the league after suffering a humiliating defeat to neighours, Man City last weekend.

“It’s not ‘hope’, we have to do it. We have to first create a plan, and then extend it with desire, passion and high intensity and we have to be ready for kick-off on Sunday, and from the first minute, be in the game.” Ten Hag said.

“A real, proper opponent. They are unbeaten over the last six games so it’s a tough opponent. [They have] good organisation, they are playing with passion, so I like them. We have to be good, we have to be at our best to get the right result: that is a win.”

