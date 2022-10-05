By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United were without four players on Wednesday at their Carrington training ground ahead of their Europa League clash against Omonia on Thursday.

The Red Devils who suffered a humiliating defeat at the weekend against neigbhbours, Manchester City will be looking at bouncing back in their upcoming tie in the Europa League.

However, four players including Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny Van de Beek were absent from training.

Frenchman Varane picked up an ankle injury during the 6-3 defeat to Man City.

The former Real defender was sent for a scan after the match and the results showed he has no significant ligament damage to his ankle.

Ten Hag is expected to make some changes to his side on Thursday, with the likes of Anthony Martial, Anthony Elanga, and Luke Shaw expected to come into the team.

