An Estate Developer mogul, Akinfolabi Akindele, who is the attorney of Madam Iyalode Efunloye Tinubu, has threatened to commence contempt proceedings against the Lagos state government following its disobedience to a court order.

Akindele who made this known during a news conference in Lagos, expressed dismay over the action of the state government, noting that executive rascality should not be allowed in a democratic society.

He emphasized that the main suit relating to the controversial land is yet to be determined by the court and it’s in the interest of justice that the court issued status-quo antebellum.

“The Lagos state government has refused to obey and honor the order of the court as it places the state task force on the site.

“Justice Olukayode Ogunjobi of a Lagos State High Court sitting at TBS had ordered parties in respect of disputed land at Lagoon View Development Scheme (Oju Olokun), Chevron Drive in Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, to maintain a status-quo antebellum pending determination of the suit.

“The judge further ordered that all construction on the disputed land measuring about 101.673 hectares should be stopped and the defence parties should appear before the court to show why it should not grant all reliefs sought by the claimants. Justice

“Justices Ogunjobi’s order was a sequel to an application of ex-parte dated February 22, 2022, filed before the court on behalf of Alhaji Shehu Adio Kassim Lumosa, and others, against the Lagos State Government and others.

“Respondents listed in the suit include the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Attorney General and Commissioner For Justice, State Land Bureau, and Lagos State Development and Property Corporation Limited (LSDPC).