The Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed argues that the use of the word ‘massacre’ for the Lekki shooting during the October 2020 #EndSARS protest is debatable.

He made the remarks on Thursday during an interview session on Channels TV programme, Politics Today.

Datti-Ahmed said though there were abuses of procedure and there were civil rights violations, using massacre is highly debatable.

Datti’s words: “There was an abuse of human rights. There was abuse of procedure. And if some people interpret those as massacre, then yes.

“However, the massacre has different technical meanings. I can’t say I know all of it but I know massacre requires the assailants to have, first of all, no advance notice was given before the attack and people, the victims must have been attacked in their own areas.

“Now, these are well-meaning Nigerians who brought themselves out to a public area and were attacked by security forces that are meant to be protecting their lives and property.

“The use of massacre is highly debatable, but I can say for sure that there were abuses of procedure and there were civil rights violations.”