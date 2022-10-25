Electricity and foreign debt are among several factors hampering Nigeria’s industrialization.

While Nigeria’s foreign debt is high, power supply is epileptic, making Nigerians lose hugely on many fronts.

These are the issues raised by the Number one bestselling author and former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, in his 14th and 15th blurbs.

He wrote thus:

“Seeing as the biggest obstacle to Nigeria’s rapid industrialisation is lack of adequate public electricity, in 2023, who can we trust to change this story?

When asked how he hoped to address Nigeria’s power challenges, Peter Obi said he would learn from Egypt and Vietnam. But the fact is that both Vietnam and Egypt still suffer from power outages. So, if Obi wants to learn from countries still grappling with the power challenge, he is unlikely to solve that issue locally.

What about Bola Tinubu? In his recently published manifesto titled Renewed Hope, Bola Tinubu did not introduce anything substantially different from what General Buhari has been doing. No wonder he says that he will continue from where Buhari stopped.

And where did Buhari stop? He stopped at over 7 system collapses of the national grid in 2022 alone. And this is what Tinubu wants to build on?

What Nigeria needs is a man with a track record of performance in the power sector.

The American University of Nigeria, Yola, has uninterrupted power. But how have they achieved it? By harnessing renewable energy, such as solar power.

Scripture says that when you have been faithful over little things, you can be relied on to be faithful over bigger things.

The proprietor of the American University of Nigeria, Yola, Waziri Atiku Abubakar, has articulated plans to use hydro, thermal, coal and renewable energies to solve our power conundrum.

If you want improved electricity power in 2023 and beyond, vote the man with the plan, not the one who wants to learn from other learners, or the one who wants to continue from Buhari’s failures.

On this Day 15 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku, Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

Reno Omokri



The Number one bestselling author and former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has said that out of all the presidential candidates vying for the post of presidency in Nigeria, that only Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has the fiscal discipline to repay the debt that Nigeria owes.

In a series of tweet via his Twitter handle, the former presidential aide said candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu and that of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi do not have concrete plans as to bringing Nigeria out of foreign debts.

According to Omokri, only Atiku can improve the value of the Naira by reducing and paying off Nigeria’s debts.

His stamen reads thus:

“On Friday, October 21, 2022, Bola Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, said “I stand before you proudly, noting that those who are afraid of the budget, the thoughts of borrowing. Yes, borrowing. If borrowing is a crime, the entire America should be in jail. If borrowing is a crime, stop using Mercedes Benz and Lexus.”

On May 29, 2015, the Peoples Democratic Party administration of President Jonathan handed over the Naira at ₦199 to $1 to the Buhari administration. Today it is ₦750 to $1. The reason for that is because Nigeria is now a debtor nation.

On May 29, 2015, our foreign debt was $10.7 billion. Today it is approximately $40 billion. Our inflation rate has jumped from 9.6% to 20.52%. Yet, Bola Tinubu says borrowing is not bad and that he supports Buhari’s profligate loans.

Nigeria’s debt to revenue ratio is currently 118.9%, making it the worst in the world, according to the Economic Intelligence Unit.

There is no way we can improve the value of the Naira if we do not reduce our foreign debt. And Tinubu is not going to do that.

And Peter Obi is not any better. He raised Anambra state’s debt from $15 million in 2007 to $41 million in 2014, which is a 173% increase.

Only one person among the major Presidential candidates has the fiscal discipline to repay debt, cut expenditure, and reduce waste. That person is Waziri Atiku Abubakar. We know this because he did that before as chairman of the National Economic Council between 1999 and 2007.

And he will do so again if you elect him as your President on February 25, 2023.

On this Day 14 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku, please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

