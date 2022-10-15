By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The new Cargo Airport in Ado-Ekiti received its first aircraft, NAF 930 on Saturday amidst fanfare

The airport was officially inaugurated on Saturday by the Aviation Minister, Haidi Sirika

On the ground to welcome the multipurpose commercial aircraft which landed around 10.20 am were the Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi and his wife, the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, the Deputy Governor-Elect, Monisade Afuye, Minister for Trade, Industry and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo as well as other state functionaries.

The aircraft, flown by flight lieutenant Balogun, conveyed the Federal Government delegation

The new airport was a beehive of activities as people from the nearby communities thronged the airport to witness history in making