By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Economic and Financial Offences Commission, EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Command on Monday, arraigned four persons for allegedly inducing voters during the July 16 governorship election.

The defendants are Adeyemo Basiru, Abidogun Ismail, Jimoh Kazeem and Yekini Nurudeen Abiodun.

The charge sheet reads, “Adeyemo Bashiru Abiodun, Abidogun Ismail and Jimoh Kazeem on the 16th of July 2022 in Oshogbo within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired to corruptly make monetary gifts to voters at unit 2, ward 2, Isale Odun, Oshogbo, Osun State in order to induce them to procure the return of Mr Adegboyega Oyetola to an elective office of the Governor of Osun State at the Osun State Gubernatorial Election.

“You Nurudeen Abiodun on 16th July, 2022 at Oshogbo within the Judicial Division of this Honourable Court corruptly made monetary gift to voters at Pilling Unit 002, Ward 8, Are Agbo Isale Agbara in order to induce them to procure the return of Adegboyega Oyetola to an elective office of Governor of Osun State Gubernatorial Election of 16th July, 2022”

The offence is contrary to section 121 (5) and punishable under section 121 (1) of the Electoral Act, 2022

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Defence counsels, N. Adekilekun and M. Sambo in their separate oral applications urged the court to admit the defendants to bail in the most liberal terms, arguing that the defendants have been granted bail by the High Court in Ilorin, Kwara state.

Opposing the application, EFCC prosecutor, Andrew Akoja, contended that electoral offences are grievous crimes and the court to consider the weight of the evidence before it and the prevalence of the offence.

In his ruling, Justice Agboola granted the defendants bail in the sum of N2million with one surety each in like sum and adjourned till November 21 and 28, 2022 for commencement of trial.

