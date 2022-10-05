Famotemi Toluwani Timothy

By Biodun Busari

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a Disc Jockey, Famotemi Toluwani Timothy for allegedly impersonating popular street-pop entertainer, Habeeb Okikiola widely known as Portable.

According to the anti-graft agency, Timothy was nabbed by the EFCC operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

The Ekiti-based DJ, from of Igede-Ekiti in Ifelodun local government area of Ekiti State, was accused of opening an Instagram account with the name “Zazu Omolalomi Portable” where he claimed to be the singer.

In a statement by the EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajuaren, the investigations revealed Timothy introduced himself as a Portable to an unsuspecting victim, Adebayo Adedimeji Lukman, who managed a club in Offa, Kwara state.

The DJ met Lukman on social media and bargained to perform at the club for the sum of N1 million naira.

The suspect demanded that 80 per cent of the money be paid before the event and Lukman fell prey by paying the sum of N790,000 (Seven Hundred and Ninety Thousand Naira) into a bank account number provided by the suspect.

EFCC said, “However, the self-styled artiste, “Portable” did not show up at the event, which was held on February 18, 2022, and eventually blocked all means of communication with the suspect.

“The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

