By Ada Osadebe

Grammy award-winning singer Burna Boy has seemingly hit back at music star, Wizkid over the singer bragging that he is a bigger fish in the music industry.

Recall Wizkid on Sunday had bragged about his success in the music industry, claiming that even if he retires immediately, he would still be wealthier than all his colleagues.

Burna Boy, after the statement, took to his Instagram story on Sunday to assert he does not engage in conversations with people who haven’t made up to 100 million dollars this year.

Although, he never mentioned any name but speculations are wide and strong that he was referring to Wizkid.

He wrote, “I can’t talk money with you if you have not made up to $100m this year”

“Just smoke breakfast and sit down.”

Meanwhile, twenty-minutes after Burna Boy’s post, the Star Boy crooner reacted via his Instagram story.

He wrote, “Small yansh dey shake o.”

Earlier this year, the two singers were presumably best friends, but issues ensued when Burna Boy dragged Wizkid’s fans online.

