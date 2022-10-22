.

…we’ve no reason not to deliver President, others in 2023 – APC National Chair

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC in the 2023 general election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has on Saturday told Nigerians not to have any regret about President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was as he said they should not be deceived by critics that the President has not performed within over seven years of his administration.

Tinubu stated this in Kano while commissioning an edifice of the APC Presidential/State Campaign office along club road in the state.

According to him, “Don’t have any regret at all. Don’t allow those who don’t know the way to victory, and don’t understand the success of a nation to lie to you about Buhari or anybody. Don’t let them. Throw it back at them. Take your broom firmly and sweep Nigeria clean.

“This party will receive victory, this country will experience progress, and this office will be filled with joy come February 2023,” he said.

Tinubu continued when he said, “Those whom I think have not been adequately rewarded, I beg your pardon forget it. The time of God Almighty is the best time. God will answer your prayers and give you the ultimate and good rewards. As I stand before you, I promise that I will change the reward system once I become President Insha Allah. You will not regret ever working for our party.

“It is a joy for me to be back home in Kano. We are not conducting any rallies, we are only inspecting and talking to business groups. I will come back prepared to do a big rally,” the former Lagos State Governor however said.

On his party, the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu said the ruling party has no reason or excuses not to deliver the President, State Governors and members of the National Assembly come 2023.

Earlier, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State said the state has a good political transition as his Deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and his former Commissioner is about to succeed him in office.

Tinubu was in the company of his running mate, Kashim Shettima, Governors of Jigawa and Zamfara State, Badaru Abubakar, and Bello Matawalle among other dignitaries.

The Presidential candidate is in Kano State on a three-day visit as he is expected to pay an homage to the Emir of Kano on Sunday at the palace among others.