By Ediri Ejoh

THE 11 Distribution Companies of Nigeria, DISCOs, metered 958,533 electricity customers across their business districts in 2021.

A breakdown contained in a data at the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, shows that 273,578 customers were metered in the first quarter (Q1’21), 315,717 in Q2’21, 288,154 in Q3’21 and 81,084 in Q4’21.

However, the metering gap remains high, hovering around 55 percent, despite the N60 billion support funding from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and other interventions.

Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, ANED, Sunny Oduntan, said that while it would take between one or two years to close the metering gap, customers must understand the different channels through which they could obtain meters.

He explained that while the National Mass Metering Programme of the Federal Government was initiated to offer free meters, the Meter Asset Provider scheme was not created for immediate free meter provision.

