By Efosa Taiwo

125 people have died in a crush at an Indonesian football match.

The crush took place after police tear-gassed fans who invaded the pitch.

Supporters of Arema FC and rival Persebaya Surabaya, two of Indonesia’s biggest soccer teams, clashed in the stands after home team Arema FC was defeated 3-2 at a match in the city of Malang in East Java, police said.

As panic went wild, thousands surged towards Kanjuruhan stadium’s exits, where many suffocated.

Fifa, the world’s governing football body, states that no “crowd control gas” should be carried or used by stewards or police at matches.

The organisation’s president, Gianni Infantino said it was “a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension”.

RELATED NEWS