Head of National Office,WAEC Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Areghan with some principal officers of the Council

By Elizabeth Osayande

The newly launched West African Examinations Council, WAEC, digital certificate, will be accessible to over 30 million candidates, according to the examination body.

This was stated by the Head of National Office, WAEC, Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Areghan, at the official launch of the digital certificate platform held on Thursday in Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking to journalists and othe guests at the event, Mr. Areghan added that from December 2022, certificates for West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations, WASSCE would be available on the digital platform which could be accessed via mobile or web-based devices.

His words: “We are very confident that this ground-breaking digital certificate platform will revolutionize the way people interact with the WAEC certificate and drastically improve the mobility of our talented students as they move forward in life, all over the world.

“The digital certificate platform, which is currently available to those who have taken the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as far back as 1999 till date, will enable over 30 million certificate holders to access and share the original copies of their certificates from anywhere in the world. Those of 1970 – 1998 will be attended to shortly.

“Gentlemen of the media, I am glad to also announce that effective from December 2022, certificates for WASSCE for School Candidates, 2022 will be available on the digital platform, and subsequently, from next year, 2023 candidates will no longer have to wait for months before getting access to their certificates as they will be available on the digital platform immediately after the results are released.

“The WAEC Digital Certificate Platform is available via www.waec.org.The application can be accessed on mobile and web platforms.

“What we have done today is in line with the WAEC mission of being Africa’s (and indeed the whole world’s) foremost examining body. It is also a deliberate attempt to maintain and promote its core value of excellence.” Mr. Areghan explained.

Meanwhile, the WAEC digital certificate according to WAEC boss, was the first in West Africa.