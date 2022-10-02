…As Hamzat orders arrest, prosecution of impersonator

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The viral video making the rounds on the social media showing an individual captioned, “The Lagos State Deputy Governor’s son Femi Hamzat, joins the obidient rally in support of Peter Obi,” in Lagos on Saturday, has been described as a false.

Meanwhile, security agents have been instructed to fish out the impersonator and for possible prosecution in the court to defend his claims of being the son of the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, or otherwise.

Mr. Tunde Alao, the Media Aide to Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Hamzat, made the rebuttal in a statement released on Sunday.

The statement read in part: “The attention of the Media Unit of the Office of the Deputy Governor of Lagos State has been drawn to an online picture of an individual captioned, “The Lagos State Deputy Governor’s son Femi Hamzat, joins the obidient rally in support of Peter Obi” which has gone viral on the social media.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the gentleman in the displayed photograph is neither the Deputy Governor’s son nor his relative.

“The viral message is another mischievous, false and malicious attempt to cause friction between the Deputy Governor and his admirers and loyalists across the Nation.

“Dr. Hamzat has a reputation of commitment and loyalty to the Sanwo-Olu administration and the All Progressives Congress.

“Any attempt to denigrate his character by spewing falsehood about his family will remain a vain and futile attempt until eternity.

“Supporters of the Labour Party should get serious with their campaigns and desist from cheap tactics that would not yield any political gains.

“Meantime, security agents have been instructed to fish out the impersonator and for possible prosecution in the court to defend his claims of being the son of the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, or otherwise.”

RELATED NEWS