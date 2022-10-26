.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Government, Tuesday, accused the All Progressives Congress, APC led Federal Government of borrowing without meaningful development in the country.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, stated while addressing Newsmen in Asaba barely 24 hours after the Governorship candidate of the APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege accused the Okowa-led administration of embarking “on a reckless borrowing spree”,

Aniagwu said the people of the state would not be hoodwinked into voting for the APC that would come and mortgage the future of the unborn generation through borrowing.

Saying that it was the legitimate right of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to aspire to govern Delta State, Aniagwu however said he should “stay on the path of facts, rather than spewing out falsehood to deceive the people which he seeks to lead.

“The APC-led Federal Government of which Omo-Agege is the number two man in the Senate has been engaged in borrowing with no meaningful development”, adding that Nigerians were now regretting falling for the APC lies in 2015.

He said: “As we speak now, the Federal Government has incurred debts as a result of borrowing such that the future of unborn Nigerians has been mortgaged.

“So we will not allow Omo-Agege to come to Delta and borrow to mortgage the future of our children like the Federal Government has done.

“In 2015, APC came with the promise of change but today, you and I know that none of those promises was fulfilled.

“Now, Omo-Agege want to stick with the same old tricks of campaigns laced with lies and wants to take the intelligence of Deltans for granted.

“That will not happen, Omo-Agege cannot ride to Government House, Asaba on the basis of lies, lines of lies”.

Explaining that the funds that accrued to the state in the past seven years have been judiciously utilised to add value to the lives of residents, he said: “even in Omo-Agege’s Orogun town, there are visible projects that are benefiting the people”.

RELATED NEWS