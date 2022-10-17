Early in the year, a new man joined the firm I worked with and we fell in love.

He has a position slightly senior to mine and is a very witty and affectionate man. We kissed but he never seemed to be more amorous.

I eventually asked him why and he sheepishly confessed he’s never had penetrative sex.

He said he’s scared he won’t know how to go about it when we eventually get down to it.

I’m completely baffled by this unusual problem. So, how do you deflower a guy?

Georgina, by e-mail.

Dear Georgina,

Don’t panic! There are definitely some advantages to sleeping with a male virgin.

For a start, he won’t have developed any of the “I’ll do it my way” attitudes that more experienced men sometimes have.

So, be gentle with him! Take charge and tell him step-by-step what to do. Never tell him he’s getting it wrong, instead give him loads of encouragement to get it right.

The reward are that you’ll end up with a partner who gives you exactly the sex you want.

