A writing organisation, Creative Writers and Influencers Network (CWIN), has announced David Ajayi as the winner of its Writing Scholarship Scheme worth N1.5 million.

The founder of the organisation, Ijeoma Dicta Okoye, announced this on Tuesday via the organisation’s official social media pages.

Okoye, in her remarks, noted that this was the 5th edition of the programme, which they launched along with their annual Writing Challenge.

She said the scholarship scheme is a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative that is fully funded by CWIN Africa to help intentional people kick-start their writing careers.

“It is a special development and support programme for young and intentional members of CWIN Africa, which will give the winner(s) access to some of my professional services at no or discounted costs,” she added.

Okoye stated that, as a community, CWIN believes that everyone has a story to share with the world, and that there is a need to help more people get their messages out using published assets.

“The need to help more persons actualise this goal, despite the financial inclinations, birthed the CWIN Writing Scholarship Scheme,” she said.

She noted that the writing challenge that produced David Ajayi as the winner began last month (in September), with 503 participants.

“For 28 days, they produced authority-building content,” she said. “This year’s edition of the challenge, according to an independent jury, is the best they have seen so far.”

Okoye added that, from the quality of thoughts expressed, to the level of consistency displayed by the participants, they believe that a new breed of writers has been birthed.

“The participants gained clarity and became more visible in their niches,” she said. “A good number of them became efficient at creating high-quality content. They can now come up with content in a matter of minutes.”

On the other hand, David Ajayi appreciated the organisation for giving him the opportunity to participate in the programme. He added that he will make good use of the scholarship to improve his writing career.

