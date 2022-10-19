Stakeholders in the credit rating and capital market industries unanimously agreed that enhanced collaboration among players is essential for infrastructural development and economic growth.

This assertion was made at the 2022 Annual International Credit Rating Webinar hosted recently by credit rating firm, DataPro.

Themed, “Boosting Infrastructure Development Through Pension Funds’ Investments: The Role of Credit Rating Agencies,” the event gathered global players in the sectors to deliberate on strategies for the utilization of Pension Funds for economic development.

Managing Director of DataPro, Abimbola Adeseyoju, said the event is a continuation of the company’s collective efforts at promoting the value proposition of the Credit Rating Industry as an unbiased and efficient way of allocating financial resources within the capital market which ultimately will result to economic growth and national prosperity.

Meanwhile, the panel session at the webinar which featured captains of industry maintained that even though the total pension fund assets fall short of the requisite amount to bridge the existing infrastructure deficit in the country, however, strategic utilisation of some of the funds to this end will be a step in the right direction.