By Henry Ojelu

AS part of efforts to deepen economic ties and build bridges of corporation, the Czech Republic has opened its Honorary Consulate office in Lagos.

The unveiling of the office which took place recently was attended by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; first-class monarchs from Delta and Ondo states and captains of industry.

Speaking at the event, Obasanjo said: “Czech is one of the first countries to recognize Nigeria at independence. Over the years, we have done business together. One of the reasons why I am particularly happy with this development is that the office will make sure we now produce enough to send to you so that trade between us can become balanced.”

In his remarks Ambassador of the Czech Republic, Zden?k Krejci said: “We are missing quite a lot not having our representation in Lagos. Lagos is the leading centre in many areas.”

In her welcome address, Dr Awosila said: “Today, we are building stronger ties. We are reconstructing boundaries of human relations, market boundaries and changing the conversation where opportunities reside on all sides; whether Czech or Nigeria.”

